Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, September 16 evening update

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Cases: 62,686 (+587 from Tuesday)
Hospitalizations: 7,288 (+26)
Counties: 63 (unchanged)
People tested: 797,493 (+6,054)
Deaths among cases: 2,002 (+6), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,905 (unchanged)
Outbreaks: 681 (+11)
As of today, El Paso County has reported 6,508 cases (+102 from Tuesday) and 164 deaths (+4); Pueblo County has reported 1001 cases (+21) and 34 deaths (unchanged); and Teller County has reported 169 cases (+1) and four deaths (unchanged).