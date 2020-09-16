Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, September 16 evening update

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 62,686 (+587 from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 7,288 (+26)

Counties: 63 (unchanged)

People tested: 797,493 (+6,054)

Deaths among cases: 2,002 (+6), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,905 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 681 (+11)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 6,508 cases (+102 from Tuesday) and 164 deaths (+4); Pueblo County has reported 1001 cases (+21) and 34 deaths (unchanged); and Teller County has reported 169 cases (+1) and four deaths (unchanged).