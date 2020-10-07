Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, October 7 evening update

DENVER – According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 74,922 (+731 from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 7,771 (+50)

Counties: 64

People tested: 974,863 (+9,414)

Deaths among cases: 2,085 (+4), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,990 (+7)

Outbreaks: 833 (+16)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 7,342 cases (+58 from Tuesday) and 181 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 1,259 cases (+42) and 37 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 180 cases (+1) and four deaths (unchanged).