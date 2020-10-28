Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, October 28 evening update

DENVER – According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 100,208 (+1,475 from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 8,854 (+76)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,185,043 (+7,999)

Deaths among cases: 2,249 (+13), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,094 (+12)

Outbreaks: 1,142 (+43)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 10,159 cases (+261 from Tuesday) and 198 deaths (+4); Pueblo County has reported 2,096 cases (+94) and 41 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 227 cases (+7) and four deaths (unchanged).