Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, October 21 evening update

DENVER – According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Cases: 88,849 (+1,267 from Tuesday)
Hospitalizations: 8,380 (+48)
Counties: 64
People tested: 1,103,952 (+8,231)
Deaths among cases: 2,194 (+12), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,066 (+6)
Outbreaks: 1,011 (+40)
As of today, El Paso County has reported 9,003 cases (+421 from Tuesday) and 192 deaths (+4); Pueblo County has reported 1,697 cases (+83) and 40 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 200 cases (+5) and four deaths (unchanged).