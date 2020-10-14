Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, October 14 evening update

DENVER – According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 80,777 (+709 from Tuesday)
Hospitalizations: 8,068 (+65)
Counties: 64 
People tested: 1,039,775 (+7,230)
Deaths among cases: 2,160 (+4), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,025 (+16)
Outbreaks: 897 (+11)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 7,845 cases (unchanged) and 186 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 1,406 cases (unchanged) and 38 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 184 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).

