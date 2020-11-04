Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, November 4 evening update

DENVER – According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 117,637 (+2,928 from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 9,618 (+438)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,272,494 (+12,641)

Deaths among cases: 2,333 (+22), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,137 (+3)

Outbreaks: 1,337 (+69)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 12,542 cases (+693 from Tuesday) and 207 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 2,721 cases (+86) and 50 deaths (+2); Teller County has reported 287 cases (+9) and four deaths (unchanged).