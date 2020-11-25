Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, November 25 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 210,630 (+4,191 from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 13,044 (+208)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,662,003 (+16,894)

Deaths among cases: 2,906 (+46), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,521 (+55)

Outbreaks: 2,086 (+96)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 24,047 cases (+531 from Tuesday) and 258 deaths (+4); Pueblo County has reported 7,429 cases (+234) and 109 deaths (+13); Teller County has reported 566 cases (+7) and four deaths (unchanged).