Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, May 6 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

17,830 cases* (+466 from Tuesday)

2,986 hospitalized (+67)

56 counties (unchanged)

89,529 people tested** (+3,553)

921 deaths (+18)

174 outbreaks (+4)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

Pueblo County is now reporting 12 deaths with 163 positive cases. Pueblo County has also administered 2,111 tests. El Paso County is now reporting 77 deaths with 1,055 positive cases.

State Announces Residential Outbreak Task Force

To reduce the spread of COVID-19 illness among adults and people with disabilities who reside in high-density, group-living settings, the Colorado Unified Command Center has established a Residential Care Task Force. The task force has been charged with developing and implementing actions to immediately mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the high-density environments. Already the task force has established recommendations regarding monitoring and testing for disease presence, enforcement and education, personal protective equipment, cohorting and facility isolation and staffing. The task force aims to implement all the recommendations within the next 30-45 days.

