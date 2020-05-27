Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, May 27 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

24,767 cases* (+202 from Tuesday)

4,196 hospitalized (+36)

60 counties (unchanged)

160,796 people tested** (+3,760)

1,392 deaths (+40) among cases 1,135 (+21) deaths due to COVID-19

270 outbreaks (+3)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County is reporting 1,600 cases and reporting 88 deaths.

Pueblo County has a total of 276 (+5) confirmed positive and probable* cases among Pueblo County residents. The total number of people testing, 4,937 is not reflective of everyone testing negative in Pueblo County.

Pueblo County’s Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site Open Through Friday

Pueblo County’s free COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the Colorado State Fairgrounds to be open through Friday, May 29. The testing site will be open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to test anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 (body aches, loss of sense of taste or smell, cough, difficulty breathing, fever over 100.4 degrees, chills, headache, sore throat and muscle pain) and certain groups of asymptomatic people. The testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds (enter through Gate 4 off Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue) is drive-thru only and individuals must be inside an enclosed vehicle for safety. No walk-ups or motorcycles are allowed through the testing site. The site is open to neighboring counties. Everybody being tested must be able to administer the test to themselves. The first 250 individuals each day will have access to drive up testing. No physician order is required, and all testing is free.

View a video of the COVID-19 Self-Swabbing Test https://youtu.be/vsQVxsQY3jc

Virtual Graduation Ceremonies Slated Through Saturday for District 60 Schools

District 60 will kick-off Graduation Week for members of the Class of 2020 with virtual ceremonies scheduled through Saturday, May 30. The celebration begins tonight with the Academic Excellence ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Commencement ceremonies begin Thursday evening and will commence Saturday afternoon. All ceremonies will be live streamed on Comcast Channel 18, Facebook and the district’s Vimeo page. The graduation ceremonies and times are listed below:

May 28 – Paragon High School at 6 p.m.

May 29 – Centennial High School, 3 p.m.; Central High School, 7 p.m.

May 30 – South High School, 8 a.m.; East High School, Noon

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment Updates to be Released Three Times a Week

As a coordinated response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Pueblo Department of Public Health will provide updates from a variety of local agencies responding to this health emergency and COVID-19 case updates. Beginning June 1, local updates will go out at 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.