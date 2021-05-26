Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, May 26, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
2,969,454 people have been immunized by one dose (+14,127 from Tuesday)
2,519,081 people have been fully immunized (+16,733)

Cases: 540,092 (+831 from Tuesday)
Hospitalizations: 29,997 (+103)
People tested: 3,039,744 (+4,760)
Deaths among cases: 6,531 (+11)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,690 (+33)
Outbreaks: 5,386 (+18)

As of Wednesday, El Paso County has reported 69,73 cases (+93 from Tuesday) and 830 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 19,001 8,908 cases (+) and 395 deaths among cases (+2). Teller County has reported 1,811 cases (+14) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).

