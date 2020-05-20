Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, May 20 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

22,797 cases* (+315 from Tuesday)

3,990 hospitalized (+35)

60 counties (unchanged)

135,611 people tested** (+3,774)

1,299 (+42) among cases 1,001 (+33) deaths due to COVID-19 (determined by the CDC and updated through the previous Saturday)

249 outbreaks (+9)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County is reporting 1,386 cases of COVID-19 with 88 deaths in the county.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) encourages parents and guardians to keep up with well-child checkups and contact a health care provider when their child is ill, especially if they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Children’s Hospital Colorado recently notified CDPHE about three potential cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C). To protect patient privacy, no other details about these cases will be available. The cases have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for review and final determination.

MIS-C is a syndrome in children that appears to be related to COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and CDPHE recently alerted health care providers to be on the lookout for this illness and to report any suspected cases to state public health. The state and Children’s Hospital Colorado also are working to determine whether any previously identified cases of COVID-19 meet the CDC’s case definition for MIS-C.

“It’s important to emphasize that this emerging inflammatory syndrome is very rare, and that it is safe to take your child to their doctor or to the hospital, if needed,” said Dr. Sam Dominguez, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Children’s Hospital. “If your child is ill, especially with prolonged fever, call a doctor to get advice. Parents and providers working together can determine if their child needs to be seen.”

Children’s Hospital Colorado is well poised to identify and treat this syndrome, having been at the forefront of work on Kawasaki disease in the United States. Experts at Children’s Hospital Colorado describe MIS-C as having features of Kawasaki disease, a systemic inflammatory disease of children, primarily seen in kids under the age of 5. Symptoms of Kawasaki disease include:

Several days of high fever.

Rash.

Red eyes,

Red lips or tongue.

Red or swollen hands and feet.

Enlarged lymph nodes in the neck.

If left untreated, damage to the arteries that supply the heart occurs in 20-25% of cases.

In contrast to Kawasaki disease, children with MIS-C are often older, have more severe gastrointestinal complaints including abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea, and have involvement of multiple organ systems. Children who meet the case definition are sometimes ill enough to require intensive care, but few have died.

CDPHE also would like to encourage parents and guardians to resume well-child care they may have delayed during the Stay-at-Home Order. “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things, but kids still need their checkups and vaccinations,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, CDPHE. “Pediatric and family practice offices are safe, open, and ready to care for your children.” For more information, visit covid19.colorado.gov/well-child.

If your child is severely ill, go to the nearest emergency room or call 911 immediately.