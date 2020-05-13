Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, May 13 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

20,475 cases* (+318 from Tuesday)

3,735 hospitalized (+40)

60 counties (unchanged)

112,505 people tested** (+3,201)

1,062 deaths (+53)

206 outbreaks (+7)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County is reporting 1,175 positive cases with 81 deaths.

Pueblo County had no new positive cases today. Pueblo County has a total of 186 confirmed positive and probable* cases among Pueblo County residents. The total number of people testing, 3,152, is not reflective of everyone testing negative in Pueblo County.

Lake Pueblo State Park to Open Campground on Friday; Reservations Required

Campgrounds at Lake Pueblo State Park will open Friday, May 15 with a 50% phased-in approach that allows for only half of the 400 campsites available to campers. Governor Jared Polis announced earlier this week campgrounds at state parks can open. Parks are opening in phases and on differing days. Lake Pueblo Parks officials will open all the campsites beginning May 22, however, Lake Pueblo officials said all campsites are already filled. Visitors to Lake Pueblo are highly encouraged to call the visitor line at (719) 561-9320 to find out the availability of campsites. Reservations are required and can be made at cpwshop.com. Boating and trails around the park are open, however playgrounds and picnic areas remain closed. Parks personnel are taking all precautions and remind visitors to practice social distancing and were a face covering where six feet of distance cannot be maintained.

The following are the state parks’ campground opening dates:

May 12 – Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (Fremont County campgrounds only); Chatfield State Park; Cherry Creek State Park; Eleven Mile State park, Elkhead Reservoir State Park, Highline State Park, Jackson Lake State Park, James M. Robb CO River State Park Island Acres and Fruita; Mancos State Park, Mueller State Park, North Sterling State Park, Rifle Falls State Park, Rifle Gap State Park, Staunton State Park and Vega State Park.

May 13 – Cheyenne Mountain State Park, Crawford State Park

May 14 – Boyd Lake State Park, St. Vrain State Park, John Martin Reservoir State Park

May 15 – Golden Gate Canyon State Park, Lake Pueblo State Park, Lory State Park, Navajo State Park, Ridgway State Park

The following parks continue to coordinate with local officials for reopening plans. Dates will be announced as they become available:

Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (Chaffee County campgrounds), Lathrop State Park, Paonia State Park, Pearl Lake State Park, Stagecoach State Park, State Forest State Park, Steamboat Lake State Park, Sylva Lake State Park, Trinidad Lake State Park, Yampa River State Park.