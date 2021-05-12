Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, May 12 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine:
2,747,201 people have been immunized by one dose (+5,078 from Tuesday)
2,213,709 people have been fully immunized (+12,560)
Cases: 526,687 (+1,213 from Tuesday)
Hospitalizations: 28,960 (+310)
People tested: 2,972,013 (+5,613)
Deaths among cases: 6,402 (+31)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,546 (+9)
Outbreaks: 5,206 (+46)
Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:
As of Wednesday, El Paso County has reported 66,796 cases (+258 from Tuesday) and 810 deaths among cases (+7). Pueblo County has reported 18,609 cases (+43) and 383 deaths among cases (+8). Teller County has reported 1,727 cases (+9) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).