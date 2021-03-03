Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, March 3 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
947,185 people have been immunized by one dose (+16,274 from Tuesday)
509,021 people have been immunized with two doses (+13,060)

Cases: 431,670 0,615 (+1,055 from Tuesday)
Hospitalizations: 23,735 (+185)
People tested: 2,590,863 (+9,142)
Deaths among cases: 5,970 (+11)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,954 (+51)
Outbreaks: 3,949 (+56)

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 52,422 cases (+158 from Tuesday) and 746 deaths (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 15,110 cases (+52) and 364 deaths (+1). Teller County has reported 1,279 cases (+4) and 14 deaths (unchanged).

