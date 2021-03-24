Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, March 24 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

1,432,083 people have been immunized by one dose (+28,906 from Tuesday)

894,526 people have been fully immunized (+10,383)

Cases: 453,520 (+1,216 from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 25,156 (+504)

People tested: 2,691,661 (+4,634)

Deaths among cases: 6,077 (+3)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,183 (+3)

Outbreaks: 4,213 (+21)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Wednesday, El Paso County has reported 55,384 cases (+143 from Tuesday) and 755 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 15,552 cases (+34) and 364 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,378 cases (+4) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).