Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, March 24 evening update

Coronavirus

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
1,432,083 people have been immunized by one dose (+28,906 from Tuesday)
894,526 people have been fully immunized (+10,383)

Cases: 453,520 (+1,216 from Tuesday)
Hospitalizations: 25,156 (+504)
People tested: 2,691,661 (+4,634)
Deaths among cases: 6,077 (+3)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,183 (+3)
Outbreaks: 4,213 (+21)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Wednesday, El Paso County has reported 55,384 cases (+143 from Tuesday) and 755 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 15,552 cases (+34) and 364 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,378 cases (+4) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).

