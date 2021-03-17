Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 1,252,829 (+23,306 from Tuesday) people have been immunized by one dose (administered in Phase 1A and 1B)

773,511 people have been immunized with two doses (+19,388)

Cases: 445,338 (+626 from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 24,261 (+11)

People tested: 2,656,831 (+2,341)

Deaths among cases: 6,049 (+1)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,131 (+5)

Outbreaks: 4,131 (+31)

As of Wednesday, El Paso County has reported 54,233 cases (+132 from Tuesday) and 753 deaths (+1). Pueblo County has reported 15,399 cases (+35) and 365 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,341 cases (+3) and 14 deaths (unchanged).