Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine: 1,252,829 (+23,306 from Tuesday) people have been immunized by one dose (administered in Phase 1A and 1B)
773,511 people have been immunized with two doses (+19,388)
Cases: 445,338 (+626 from Tuesday)
Hospitalizations: 24,261 (+11)
People tested: 2,656,831 (+2,341)
Deaths among cases: 6,049 (+1)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,131 (+5)
Outbreaks: 4,131 (+31)
As of Wednesday, El Paso County has reported 54,233 cases (+132 from Tuesday) and 753 deaths (+1). Pueblo County has reported 15,399 cases (+35) and 365 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,341 cases (+3) and 14 deaths (unchanged).