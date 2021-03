Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 evening update

COLORADO — According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

1,106,235 people have been immunized by one dose (+25,552 from Tuesday)

653,382 people have been fully immunized (+39,008)

Cases: 439,265 (+1,240 from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 24,024 (+31)

People tested: 2,628,000 (+4,994)

Deaths among cases: 6,003 (+6)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,049 (+14)

Outbreaks: 4,040 (+45)

As of Wednesday, El Paso County has reported 53,373 cases (+115 from Tuesday) and 748 deaths (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 15,266 cases (+16) and 365 deaths (+1). Teller County has reported 1,301 cases (+8) and 14 deaths (unchanged).