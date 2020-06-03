Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, June 3 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

27,060 cases* (+272 from Tuesday)

4,443 hospitalized (+24)

60 counties (unchanged)

194,697 people tested** (+3,997)

1,494 deaths (+20) among cases, 1,228 deaths (unchanged) due to COVID-19

292 outbreaks (+8)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County is reporting 1,778 confirmed positive and probable cases. El Paso County is also reporting 96 deaths.

Pueblo County has a total of 302 (+4) confirmed positive and probable* cases among Pueblo County residents. The total number of people testing, 6,120 is not reflective of everyone testing negative in Pueblo County. Pueblo County is also reporting 18 deaths.

State Allows Some Child Care Providers to Return to Regular Group Sizes

Governor Jared Polis announced beginning Thursday, June 4, that certain child-care providers may return to regular group sizes and licensed capacity as state in state child-care licensing rules. The guidance applies to child-care centers, family child-care homes and building-based school-age child-care programs only. It does not include school-age day camps, license-exempt youth programs or children’s resident camps. Child-care providers must still adhere to other health and safety guidelines as outlined by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. For more information on the guidance click here.

Americorps and Senior Corps Members Mobilized to Support State’s Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Governor Jared Polis announced Tuesday the Corporation for National and Community Service will mobilize more than 800 AmeriCorps and Senior Corps members to support the state’s COVID-19 response. The national service members will do contact tracing and other work needed to help the state reopen and residents return to work. As the state increases testing and continues to reopen in phases, tracing contacts of positive cases is key to containing the virus and keeping economies open. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will arrange training and determine assignments for AmeriCorps and Senior Corps volunteers.

Pueblo County’s Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site Extended Through June

Pueblo County’s free COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the Colorado State Fairgrounds is extended through June on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to test anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 (body aches, loss of sense of taste or smell, cough, difficulty breathing, fever over 100.4 degrees, chills, headache, sore throat and muscle pain) and certain groups of asymptomatic people.

The testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds (enter through Gate 4 off Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue) is drive-thru only and individuals must be inside an enclosed vehicle for safety. No walk-ups or motorcycles are allowed through the testing site. The site is open to neighboring counties. Everybody being tested must be able to administer the test to themselves. The first 250 individuals each day will have access to drive-up testing. No physician order is required and all testing is free.

View a video of the COVID-19 Self-Swabbing Test https://youtu.be/vsQVxsQY3jc

Mayor’s Community Connections to Address Pueblo Shares, Restaurant Reopening Plan

Mayor Nick Gradisar is scheduled to discuss the Pueblo Shares Initiative and the restaurant reopening plan during his monthly Community Connections at 10 a.m. Friday, June 5. Mayor Gradisar will be joined by several guests to discuss how the public can access and contribute content to the new Pueblo Shares platform. Pueblo Shares was created by the City and County of Pueblo to encourage businesses, education and the community to share stories to positively promote living, investing and visiting the Pueblo region. The mayor also will provide information on the city’s restaurant reopening plan pertaining to the emergency ordinance recently approved by Pueblo City Council. The ordinance eases the permit process for bars and restaurants to allow them to expand their business within their buildings as well on outdoor sidewalks and parking lots. No audiences will be allowed during the program due to the governor’s social distancing order. Questions can be submitted prior to Friday’s program at mayor@pueblo.us or on Facebook while it is being livestreamed on the city and mayor pages. The program is also available for viewing on the city’s website at www.pueblo.us.