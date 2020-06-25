Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, June 24 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

31,155 cases* (+262 from Tuesday)

5,375 hospitalized (+9)

60 counties (unchanged)

293,284 people tested** (+5,205)

1,667 deaths (+2) among cases, 1,457 deaths (+2) due to COVID-19

337 outbreaks (+4)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County has reported 2,173 positive cases (+34 from Tuesday) and 120 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County has reported 368 positive cases (+10) and 26 deaths (unchanged).