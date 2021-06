Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, June 23, 2021 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,191,575 people have been immunized by one dose (+6,151 from Tuesday)

2,872,506 people have been fully immunized (+8,879)

Cases: 554,977 (+504 from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 31,388 (+85)

People tested: 3,149,106 (+3,353)

Deaths among cases: 6,754 (+14)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,956 (+38)

Outbreaks: 5,485 (+4)

As of Wednesday, El Paso County has reported 72,889 cases (+77 from Tuesday) and 869 deaths among cases (+5). Pueblo County has reported 19,521 cases (+8) and 417 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,909 cases (unchanged) and 18 deaths among cases (+1).