Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, June 2, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,038,521 people have been immunized by one dose (+11,386 from Tuesday)

2,598,515 people have been fully immunized (+12,322)

Cases: 543,581 **

Hospitalizations: 30,204

People tested: 3,061,371

Deaths among cases: 6,579

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,741

Outbreaks: 5,408

** = Due to a processing delay, today’s regular 4 p.m. data dashboard update will add 561 backlogged and newly reported positive COVID-19 cases to the state’s totals. These cases reflect the results of 28,259 unprocessed labs between July 2020 and November 2020.

As of Wednesday, El Paso County has reported 70,650 cases (+125 from Tuesday) and 839 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,118 cases (+17) and 400 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,831 cases (+1) and 16 deaths among cases (+1).