Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, June 17 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

29,673 cases* (+231 from Tuesday)

5,294 hospitalized (+22)

60 counties (unchanged)

259,546 people tested** (+5,526)

1,631 deaths (+14) among cases, 1,402 deaths (+29) due to COVID-19

323 outbreaks (+5)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County is reporting 2,001 positive cases (+41) and 113 deaths (+7).

Pueblo County is reporting 351 positive cases (unchanged) and 23 deaths (unchanged).

State Health Department Releases Potential COVID-19 Risk Guide

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a guide to help people understand the potential risks of certain activities to include travel, camping and gyms. While there is no way to ensure zero risk of infection, deciding whether an activity is worth the risk is an individual decision. People should consider whether they or the people they live with have an extra risk of serious illness from COVID-19. People with an extra risk should limit in-person interaction with others as much as possible and carefully consider the risks and benefits of activities which they choose to participate.See image below:

Symptomatic Individuals Encouraged to do Pilot COVID-19 Symptom Tracker Survey

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment offers a short survey to track symptoms of COVID-19, even among those who are unable or do not need to get a test. The data collected in the survey cannot replace official case data confirmed in testing, but it may help public health officials track early warning signs that an outbreak could be imminent in each area or region. The symptom tracker is on the “Do you have symptoms?” webpage on the COVID-19 website here.