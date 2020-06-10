Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, June 10 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

28,499 cases* (+152 from Tuesday)

5,035 hospitalized (+10)

60 counties (unchanged)

227,761 people tested** (+4,227)

1,573 deaths (+20) among cases, 1,328 deaths (+16) due to COVID-19

306 outbreaks (+5)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County is reporting 1,888 (+8) positive cases and 100 (+1) deaths.

Pueblo County is reporting 324 (+1) positive cases and 19 (unchanged) deaths.