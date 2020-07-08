Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, July 8 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
35,116 cases* (+452 from Tuesday)
5,820 hospitalized (+79)
61 counties (unchanged)
367,724 people tested** (+5,579)
1,704 deaths (+3) among cases, 1,544 deaths (+23) due to COVID-19
384 outbreaks (+13)
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
El Paso County has reported 2,751 positive cases (+66) and 109 deaths (unchanged).
Pueblo County has reported 416 positive cases (+5) and 30 deaths (unchanged).