Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, July 8 evening update

FILE – In this June 25, 2020, file photo, a physician assistant prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing at Xpress Urgent Care in Tustin, Calif. The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the initial weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running out again as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

DENVER — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

35,116 cases* (+452 from Tuesday)

5,820 hospitalized (+79)

61 counties (unchanged)

367,724 people tested** (+5,579)

1,704 deaths (+3) among cases, 1,544 deaths (+23) due to COVID-19

384 outbreaks (+13)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 2,751 positive cases (+66) and 109 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County has reported 416 positive cases (+5) and 30 deaths (unchanged).