Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, July 7, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
3,258,733 people have been immunized by one dose (+4,580 from Tuesday)
2,981,320 people have been fully immunized (+4,563)

Cases: 560,419 (+498 from Tuesday)
Hospitalizations: 31,931 (+74)
People tested: 3,190,081 (+3,751)
Deaths among cases: 6,824 (+7)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,056 (+5)
Outbreaks: 5,515 (+10)

As of Wednesday, El Paso County has reported 73,813 cases (+88 from Tuesday) and 882 deaths among cases (+2). Pueblo County has reported 19,648 cases (+8) and 422 deaths among cases (+2). Teller County has reported 1,928 cases (+2) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).

