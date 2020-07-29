Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, July 29 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

45,796 cases* (+482 from Tuesday)

6,398 hospitalized (+79)

63 counties (unchanged)

516,502 people tested** (+7,490)

1,822 deaths (+15) among cases, 1,688 deaths (+9) due to COVID-19

473 outbreaks (+10)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 4,327 positive cases (+62) and 130 deaths (+3).

Pueblo County has reported 577 positive cases (+2) and 34 deaths (unchanged).