Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, July 15 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

38,155 cases* (+469 from Tuesday)

5,950 hospitalized (-13)

62 counties (unchanged)

413,187 406,967 people tested** (+6,220)

1,744 deaths (+6) among cases, 1,601 deaths (+7) due to COVID-19

414 outbreaks (+11)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 3,216 positive cases (+48) and 118 deaths (+1).

Pueblo County has reported 458 positive cases (+8) and 32 deaths (unchanged).