Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, July 1 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

33,029 cases* (+314 from Tuesday)

5,513 hospitalized (+24)

61 counties (unchanged)

330,359 324,632 people tested** (+5,727)

1,697 deaths (+7) among cases, 1,520 deaths (unchanged) due to COVID-19

362 outbreaks (+9)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 2,431 positive cases (+57) and 120 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County has reported 393 positive cases (+3) and 30 deaths (+2).

Pueblo’s COVID-19 Updates to be Released One Time per Week

As a coordinated response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment will provide updates from a variety of local agencies responding to this health emergency and COVID-19 case updates. Beginning Wednesday, July 8, local updates will go out at 4 p.m. Wednesdays.

Pueblo County’s COVID-19 case updated will be Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. on the following websites, puebloemergency.info and pueblohealth.org.

Bars Remain Open in Pueblo as a Result of Local Variance

Bars in Pueblo remain open after Governor Polis announced a closure statewide in an effort to reduce mingling and the spread of COVID-19 resulting in increased cases. As Pueblo County’s variance was approved June 11, 2020 bars are one of the categories allowed to be open. Pueblo’s bars must serve the amount of food required by their liquor license (pretzels, frozen burritos, etc).

Read Pueblo’s variance guidelines for bars here.