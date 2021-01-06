Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, January 6 evening update

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

DENVER — According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 127,425 people immunized by one dose (+6,915 from Tuesday administered Phase 1A and 1B)

Cases: 349,450 (+2,557 from Tuesday)
Hospitalizations: 19,703 (+885)
Counties: 64 
People tested: 2,195,311 (+12,090)
Deaths among cases: 5,050 (+59), Deaths due to COVID-19: 3,986 (+65)
Outbreaks: 3,145 (+54)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 42,508 cases (unchanged from Tuesday) and 590 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 13,541 cases (unchanged) and 330 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 1,020 cases (unchanged) and nine deaths (unchanged).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local