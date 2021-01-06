Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, January 6 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 127,425 people immunized by one dose (+6,915 from Tuesday administered Phase 1A and 1B)

Cases: 349,450 (+2,557 from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 19,703 (+885)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,195,311 (+12,090)

Deaths among cases: 5,050 (+59), Deaths due to COVID-19: 3,986 (+65)

Outbreaks: 3,145 (+54)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 42,508 cases (unchanged from Tuesday) and 590 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 13,541 cases (unchanged) and 330 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 1,020 cases (unchanged) and nine deaths (unchanged).