Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, January 3 evening update

COLORADO– According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 485,139 people have been immunized by one dose (+12,484 administered from Tuesday in Phase 1A and 1B)

149,389 people have been immunized with two doses (+9,200)

Cases: 399,267 (+1,269 from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 22,117 (+121)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,417,653 (+7,626)

Deaths among cases: 5,664 (+14), Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,390 (+14)

Outbreaks: 3,577 (+31)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 48,056 cases and 706 deaths; Pueblo County has reported 14,381 cases and 359 deaths; Teller County has reported 1,187 cases and 14 deaths.