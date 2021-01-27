Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, January 27 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO– According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 393,626 people have been immunized by one dose (+12,224 administered from Tuesday in Phase 1A and 1B)

98,301 people have been immunized with two doses (+8,420)

Cases: 390,258 (+1,638 from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 21,610 (+48)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,368,241 (+7,050)

Deaths among cases: 5,552 (+35), Deaths due to COVID-19: 4,881 (+64)

Outbreaks: 3,474 (+46)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 47,240 cases (+422 from Tuesday) and 692 deaths (+7); Pueblo County has reported 14,230 cases (+53) and 356 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 1,156 cases (+10) and 14 deaths (+1).