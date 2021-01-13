Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, January 13 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 209,377 people immunized by one dose (+11,291 administered from Tuesday in Phase 1A and 1B)

43,974 people immunized with two doses (+3,356 from Tuesday)

Cases: 366,774 (+2,438 from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 20,432 (+152)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,262,372 (+9,350)

Deaths among cases: 5,285 (+43), Deaths due to COVID-19: 4,386 (+105)

Outbreaks: 3,262 (+53)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 44,831 cases (+459 from Tuesday) and 652 deaths (+22); Pueblo County has reported 13,894 cases (+51) and 336 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 1,074 cases (+13) and 11 deaths (unchanged).