Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, February 24 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 824,298 people have been immunized by one dose (+12,372 administered from Tuesday in Phase 1A and 1B)

411,107 people have been immunized with two doses (+12,312)

Cases: 423,558 (+1,168 from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 23,349 (+56)

People tested: 2,550,473 (+7,918)

Deaths among cases: 5,917 (+10)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,837 (+35)

Outbreaks: 3,854 (+21)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 51,389 cases (+179 from Tuesday) and 745 deaths (+3). Pueblo County has reported 14,907 cases (+7) and 361 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,255 cases (+3) and 14 deaths (unchanged).