Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, February 17 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 723,942 people have been immunized by one dose (+19,890 administered from Wednesday in Phase 1A and 1B)

321,826 people have been immunized with two doses (+7,984)

Cases: 416,174 (+1,137 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 22,922 (+85)

People tested: 2,510,639 (+5,052)

Deaths among cases: 5,838 (+10)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,656 (+1)

Outbreaks: 3,774 (+26)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 50,294 cases (+187 from Wednesday) and 731 deaths (+3). Pueblo County has reported 14,814 cases (+12) and 362 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,227 cases (+1) and 14 deaths (unchanged).