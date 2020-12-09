Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, December 9 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 272,346 (+3,757 from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 15,520 (+563)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,899,570 (+11,560)

Deaths among cases: 3,639 (+267), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,933 (+149)

Outbreaks: 2,526 (+123)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 33,019 cases (+731 from Tuesday) and 377 deaths (+48); Pueblo County has reported 10,650 cases (+290) and 184 deaths (+28); Teller County has reported 777 cases (+36) and four deaths (unchanged).