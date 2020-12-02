Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, December 2 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 241,172 (+3,862 from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 14,363 (+247)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,779,383 (+11,285)

Deaths among cases: 3,193 (+84), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,708 (+13)

Outbreaks: 2,310 (+103)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 28,394 cases (+565 from Tuesday) and 300 deaths (+12); Pueblo County has reported 9,048 cases (+192) and 140 deaths (+9); Teller County has reported 654 cases (+1) and four deaths (unchanged).