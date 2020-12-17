Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, December 16 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 296,716 (+3,334 from Tuesday)
Hospitalizations: 16,614 (+127)
Counties: 64 
People tested: 1,985,750 (+10,065)
Deaths among cases: 4,156 (+71), Deaths due to COVID-19: 3,230 (+12)
Outbreaks: 2,736 (+66)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of today, El Paso County has reported 36,323 cases (+539 from Tuesday) and 457 deaths (+14); Pueblo County has reported 11,869 cases (+164) and 241 deaths (+4); Teller County has reported 881 cases (+11) and seven deaths (+1).

