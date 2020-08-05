Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, August 5 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
48,988 cases* (+594 from Tuesday)
6,536 hospitalized (+20)
63 counties (unchanged)
562,086 people tested** (+9,881)
1,851 deaths (+2) among cases, 1,717 deaths (+7) due to COVID-19
502 outbreaks (+14)
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
El Paso County has reported 4,754 positive cases (+91) and 137 deaths (unchanged).
Pueblo County has reported 645 positive cases (+25) and 34 deaths (unchanged).