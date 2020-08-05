Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, August 5 evening update

A healthcare worker performs an antigen test, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. State officials say Florida has surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, testing is ramping up following a temporary shutdown of some sites because of Tropical Storm Isaias. Antigen testing reveals whether a person is currently infected with COVID-19. It differs from antibody testing because once the infection is gone, antigens won’t be present. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

DENVER — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

48,988 cases* (+594 from Tuesday)

6,536 hospitalized (+20)

63 counties (unchanged)

562,086 people tested** (+9,881)

1,851 deaths (+2) among cases, 1,717 deaths (+7) due to COVID-19

502 outbreaks (+14)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 4,754 positive cases (+91) and 137 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County has reported 645 positive cases (+25) and 34 deaths (unchanged).