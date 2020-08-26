Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, August 26 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

55,994 cases* (+194 from Tuesday)

6,903 hospitalized (+9)

63 counties (unchanged)

682,339 people tested** (+4,004)

1,928 deaths among cases (+2), 1,835 deaths due to COVID-19 (+9)

590 outbreaks (+9)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 5,845 positive cases (+39) and 149 deaths (-3).

Pueblo County has reported 821 positive cases (+15) and 34 deaths (unchanged).

Teller County has reported 158 positive cases (+1) and 3 deaths (unchanged).