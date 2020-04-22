Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, April 22 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

10,878 cases* (+431 from Tuesday)

2,123 hospitalized (+120)

56 counties (unchanged)

50,645 people tested** (+1,941)

508 deaths (+22)

123 outbreaks (+4)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County is reporting 54 deaths which is 6.98% death rate. Pueblo County is reporting 7 deaths which is 6.54% death rate. Teller County is reporting 2 deaths which is 8% death rate.

“I want to reiterate, the Safer-at-Home phase is not going back to life as normal. It’s not a major adjustment from where we have been,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Safer-at-Home means most Coloradans should continue to limit social interactions to the greatest extent possible to just individuals in your household and wear facial masks when you are out. I’m proud of how Colorado has come together during this difficult period to stay home as much as possible, protecting ourselves and our neighbors. But we still have work to do – we are not through the woods yet.”

The goal of the Safer-at-Home phase is to maintain 60-65% physical distancing. This means:

Vulnerable populations and older adults must stay home unless absolutely necessary.

No group gatherings of more than 10 people.

Critical businesses will remain open with strict precautions (social distancing, masks for all employees, more frequent cleanings, etc.)

Retail businesses may open for curbside delivery and phased-in public opening with strict precautions.

Nightclubs, gyms and spas will remain closed.

Elective medical and dental procedures begin, with strict precautions to ensure adequate personal protective equipment and the ability to meet critical care needs.

Personal services (salons, tattoo parlors, dog grooming, personal training, etc.) will open with strict precautions.

K-12 schools and postsecondary institutions will continue to suspend normal in-person instruction for the 2019-2020 school year.

Telecommuting continues for offices. Starting on May 4, up to 50% of staff can work in person (with social distancing in place).

The state is not changing requirements for nursing homes and other senior care facilities. There will continue to be restrictions on visiting residents.

The Safer-at-Home phase is not:

A free-for-all

An opportunity to leave the house as much as possible and spread the virus to others

An excuse to not wear a facial covering, or begin giving hugs or handshakes

Going to the mountains to spend the weekend

Conducting unnecessary travel

Having parties or get togethers

Playing in pick up sports games

In the coming days, further guidance will be provided to a variety of affected industries including retail, offices, elective medical and dental services, child care, education, personal services, and real estate.

The Governor also provided guidance and best practices for non-critical workplaces, including their employees and customers. Non-critical workplaces should be operating at no more than 50% in-person capacity and should allow employees to telework whenever possible. For more details on best practices, view the Governor’s presentation.

Under the Safer-at-Home phase, local governments will have a variety of options when it comes to slowing the spread of the virus and protecting their communities.