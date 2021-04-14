Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,200,603 people have been immunized by one dose (+37,290 from Tuesday)

1,339,880 people have been fully immunized (+23,066)

Cases: 483,818 (+2,324 from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 26,574 (+196)

People tested: 2,812,221 (+8,175)

Deaths among cases: 6,172 (+4)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,319 (+3)

Outbreaks: 4,572 (+61)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Wednesday, El Paso County has reported 59,783 cases (+284 from Tuesday) and 768 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 16,607 cases (+67) and 366 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,515 cases (+3) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).