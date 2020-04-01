Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, April 1 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Colorado Case Summary (Updated 4/1/20 at 4:00 p.m.)

Note: This summary only includes data through 3/31 and does not reflect cases since then.

3,342 cases* (+376)

620 hospitalized (+111)

50 counties

18,645 people tested (+1,796)

80 deaths (+11)

17 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities (+1)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

El Paso County has reported 14 deaths, Pueblo County has two and Teller County has one.

Public health officials from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced seven additional positive COVID-19 cases for Pueblo County. The cases are a 57-year-old male, 68-year-old female, 53-year-old female, 76-year-old female, 63-year-old female, 67-year-old female and a 34-year-old female. Pueblo County now has a total of 28 confirmed positive cases among Pueblo County residents. There have been 322 tests administered (including 90 at the Colorado State Fairgrounds on March 19) in Pueblo County. There have been 242 negative results with 53 tests results still pending, and one test unable to be read and determined unsatisfactory.

· Gov. Jared Polis announced the extension of school closures in Colorado through April 30.

· Effective immediately, Parkview Medical Center is not allowing visitors into the hospital, with the exception of the following: End of Life: Only 2 visitors; Labor and Delivery: only one visitor or birthing partner; Emergency room: only one visitor with a child only; Special Needs Patient: one parent or adult caretaker in the room. All visitors in the exception will be required to wear a mask; the visitor must stay in the room for the duration of the stay; Hand washing before entering and leaving the room is mandatory and the visitors must leave the facility when done.

· The Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen, 422 W. 7th St., is in need of the following supplies: sandwich baggies and napkins. Donations can be dropped off at the back door of the Soup Kitchen between 9 and 10:30 a.m.

· The state is extending the emergency childcare tuition credit until May 17 for all essential workers identified in Public Health Order 20-24. The program is aimed at serving families in need of childcare to continue to perform their critical duties.

· To report a non-critical business or organization still in operation call 719-583-4444. The agency in charge of enforcing this is the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. When a complaint is received by the COVID-19 Hotline 719-583-4444 Environmental Health Specialist from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment will visit the location. When the location is in violation of the Governor’s Stay At Home order and being in operation as a non-critical business, a Notice of Violation will be written. When a second visit occurs at the same location, and the non-critical business is again in violation, local law enforcement attends and write a ticket. Public Health and Law Enforcement is urging voluntary compliance for the safety of the Pueblo Community.

· Mental Health Resources are available in Pueblo, contact your mental health care provider. Services are also available through Health Solutions at 719-545-2746 www.health.solutions.

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment encourages residents and media to seek out credible, reliable sources of information on COVID-19:

· www.puebloemergency.info

· Call CO HELP at 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org

· Pueblo’s COVID-19 Hotline 719-583-4444