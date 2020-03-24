Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday update

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to updated data released Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Colorado Case Summary (Updated 3/24/20 at 4:00 p.m.)

Note: This summary only includes data through 3/23 and does not reflect cases since then.

912 cases

84 hospitalized

35 counties

7,701 people tested

11 deaths

7 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

As FOX21 News has reported, four of those deaths occurred in El Paso County, one death in Teller County.

According to the report, there are 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in El Paso County, three confirmed cases in Pueblo County, three confirmed cases in Teller County, and one confirmed in Fremont County.

Fremont County and Teller County reported their first cases of the virus Monday. Teller County health officials reported one coronavirus-related death since then.

Anyone who begins to feel sick is asked to follow these guidelines.

Remember, it is up to the community to help curb the spread of COVID-19, and simple ways to do so can be found here.