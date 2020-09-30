Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, September 29 evening update

DENVER – According to updated data released by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 70,025 (+535 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 7,558 (+28)

Counties: 64

People tested: 902,242 (+7,246)

Deaths among cases: 2,046 (+2), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,952 (+7)

Outbreaks: 748 (+10)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 6,925 cases (+33 from Monday) and 173 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 1,114 cases (+23) and 37 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 177 cases (+1) and four deaths (unchanged).