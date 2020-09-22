Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, September 22 evening update

COLORADO SPRINGS– According to updated data released Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 66,053

Hospitalizations: 7,416

Counties: 63

People tested: 840,452

Deaths among cases: 2,025, Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,926

Outbreaks: 709

Here is each county’s current status based on the Safer At Home dial.

Colorado’s dial framework has five levels to guide county response to COVID-19.

Counties move back and forth between levels, depending on three metrics.

Levels are based on the number of new cases, the percent positivity of COVID tests, and the impact on hospitals, and local considerations. As the dial moves left, toward Protect Our Neighbors, more people can participate in various activities.

This framework gives communities a new tool to make life in the pandemic more sustainable.

>>To learn the guidelines and restrictions for each level, click here.