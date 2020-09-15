Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, September 15 evening update

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to updated data released Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 62,099 (+400 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 7,262 (+22)

Counties: 63 (unchanged)

People tested: 791,439 (+4,928)

Deaths among cases: 1,996 (+6), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,905 (+11)

Outbreaks: 670 (+8)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 6,406 cases (unchanged from Monday) and 160 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 980 cases (unchanged) and 34 deaths (unchanged); and Teller County has reported 168 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).