Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, September 1 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

57,775 cases* (+351 from Monday)

7,053 hospitalized (+25)

63 counties (unchanged)

714,501 people tested** (+3,578)

1,946 deaths among cases (+1), 1,853 deaths due to COVID-19 (+4)

607 outbreaks (+3)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 6,048 positive cases (+30) and 152 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County has reported 875 positive cases (+7) and 34 deaths (unchanged).

Teller County has reported 162 positive cases (unchanged) and 3 deaths (unchanged).