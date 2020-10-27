Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, October 27 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DENVER – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 98,733 (+1,433 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 8,778 (+120)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,177,044 (+8,319)

Deaths among cases: 2,236 (+10), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,082 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 1,099 (+35)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 9,898 cases (unchanged from Monday) and 194 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 2,002 cases (unchanged) and 41 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 220 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).