Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, November 3 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DENVER – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 114,709 (+2,562 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 9,180 (+66)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,259,853 (+10,725)

Deaths among cases: 2,311 (+19), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,134 (+8)

Outbreaks: 1,268 (+47)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 11,849 214 cases (unchanged from Sunday) and 207 deaths (+3); Pueblo County has reported 2,635 cases (+131) and 48 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 278 cases (+15) and four deaths (unchanged).