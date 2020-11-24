Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, November 24 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 206,439 (+4,150 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 12,836 (+310)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,645,109 (+14,238)

Deaths among cases: 2,860 (+50), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,466 (+10)

Outbreaks: 1,990 (+65)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 23,516 cases (+486 from Monday) and 254 deaths (+6); Pueblo County has reported 7,195 cases (+167) and 96 deaths (+14); Teller County has reported 559 cases (+11) and four deaths (unchanged).